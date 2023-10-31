Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2 gameplay trailer released

Ahead of the November 13th release date, Microids has revealed a new gameplay trailer for Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2.

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2 is coming to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on the 13th digitally, while a physical edition will be available on November 30th. As you can probably guess, it’s a 2D beat ’em up, which Microids says “immerses players in the imaginative world of René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo”, adding “get ready to take down enemies and unleash your strength, either solo or in local co-op… before the sky falls on your head!”.

Check out the new gameplay trailer, and official description of the game, below:

Asterix, Obelix and the villagers are interrupted by the sudden arrival of Justforkix, who has come to ask for help. He reveals that his father, Doublehelix, has been imprisoned for a theft he did not commit… The Aquila of Lutetia, the precious gold emblem of the Roman legions, has just been stolen and an innocent man has been thrown into prison! Asterix promises to investigate and asks Justforkix to stay safely in the village. The two Gallic warriors travel to Lutetia to obtain information from an acquaintance who is reputed to be well-informed about the rumours and intrigues of the city… And it’s obviously with slaps in the face that they will find the answers on their long journey!

Microids says that “This sequel pushes the limits of the action, with more fearsome enemies and bosses. But that’s not all! The experience is enhanced by a host of new features and gameplay improvements”. Apparently, Asterix and Obelix “now have new specific moves they can charge up for even more powerful attacks”, while the publisher also explains that “battles are more dynamic, richer, smoother than ever, and our heroes can now trigger their Fury mode, increasing their strength, and unleash a devastating Ultimate attack”.

This one is coming out on November 13th digitally, with a physical release on November 30th.