Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus gets official release date

Today, Snowprint Studios has officially announced that its hex-based game Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus will launch globally on August 15. It’ll feature units from eight Warhammer 40,000 factions, as players take part in a lore-heavy campaign, PvE and PvP gameplay, and more.

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus will continue to add new playable factions thanks to regular updates throughout the game’s development. Matt Forbeck, a renowned Warhammer writer has written a deep narrative for each campaign, meaning players are likely going to get an authentic story featuring all kinds of lore from the franchise.

Throughout the game, players will unlock squads from some of the most powerful warriors in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, fighting through multiple parallel campaigns. There’ll also be pitched PvP skirmishes, and collaboration opportunities with fellow guild members to take down huge bosses. Following a week of it going live, Live PvP will premier with the first event. In these skirmishes, players won’t have time to catch their breath, as intense head-to-head combat will be the sole focus. Later down the line, Snowprint Studios has big plans for Guild vs Guild wars that’ll take PvP to a much larger scale.

Players can pre-register now via the official website.