Konami announces eFootball partnership with French Football Federation

After partnering with Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, Konami is going one step further for eFootball and has announced a partnership with the French Football Federation.

It’s another multi-year deal, and Konami says it’ll “incorporate a range of elements in and out the eFootball title series. The partnership itself will incorporate many different commercial, imagery, and activation rights as KONAMI become the ‘Official Football Video Game Partner of the French National Team’. Alongside the host of branding and media rights, FFF will also be integrated into a selection of eSports events featuring other licensed national associations”.

Speaking on the deal, Konami’s European President, Naoki Morita said “At Konami, we are ambitious in our desires to grow our partnership network and reach a global, football-loving audience. Partnering with the national association of a football-obsessed nation like France is amazing but add to that the fact that they are also a team of such significant football history and prestige – this is very significant for us.

‘The eFootball series continues to evolve and improve, so to welcome the French Football Federation onto this journey of setting football free is very exciting”.

The Managing Director of the FFF, Francois Vasseur, was equally happy, adding: “The French Football Federation is delighted to welcome Konami as the official football Video game Partner of the French National Team. We have the same ambition to innovate and to propose to the fans of football and gaming the best experiences and enjoyment. Konami’s worldwide presence will enable the French national team to reach a broader global audience and their expertise is a great opportunity to accelerate the growth of French eSports”.

eFootball is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile devices, and is free to play and currently in Season 2.