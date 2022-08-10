Project Warlock special editions will be signed by John Romero

Romero Games (you know, featuring the Romero who created Doom) has partnered with Retrovibe and Buckshot Software to create a limited edition Big Box for Project Warlock.
This is the first Romero Games Big Box with a game made by another developer, and each box will be signed by John Romero and Project Warlock’s Jakub Cislo, with pre-orders available now via The Romero Shop for around $49.94
This newly released Project Warlock – Ihet Edition PC Big Box includes:
- Individually numbered box
- Personal signatures by John Romero and Jakub Cislo
- Project Warlock swag bag
- 4 GB Custom Buckshot USB with the game
- Big, wall-friendly poster
- 3 steel pins of Project Warlock’s Formidable Foes
- 4 “Faces of Warlock” stickers
There are 4 price tiers that correspond to box number ranges:
- VIP Tier = Boxes 1-9
- Top Tier = Boxes 10-49
- Mid Tier = Boxes 50-99
- Baseline Tier = Boxes 100+
We reviewed this one back in 2020, where Nicola Ardron said “Project Warlock is a real delight. It is impeccably put together, looks fantastic and feels great to play. It is most definitely derivative of the games that have clearly inspired it, and while I think the difficulty level at the beginning could be dialled down a little I have very little to criticise about it. Fans of retro FPS games will not be disappointed”.
Since its release in 2018, Project Warlock has gathered a loyal following on Steam, GOG, and consoles and is one of the games pioneering what is called the boomer shooter revival.