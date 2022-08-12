Space for Sale announced by Mirage Game Studios

Swedish developer Mirage Game Studios has just announced Space for Sale, which looks fascinating, and is published by THQ Nordic.

Space for Sale looks like it takes cues from titles like Astroneer, which is always a good thing. It can be played in co-op, and is all about using the real estate of space to create a base, and make cash. You’ll create a hub, refinery, and research lab in this isometric viewed colourful world.

The developer told me at a pre-briefing that it wanted the wildlife to be a major part of the game. Instead of just seeing animals and carrying on, they wanted the designs to create personalities and be interesting. During the presentation I was also reminded, in part, of titles like Satisfactory, and if that and Astroneer are combined to make Space for Sale, I’ll be a very happy person indeed.

While it looks like a survival game, of sorts, overall, there is peril, and the trailer shows the astronaut getting blown up by a plant. Likewise, while it seems likely this kind of game will come to PC first, footage I got shown clearly showed support for an Xbox controller, so that’s a positive as well.

Mirage Game Studios previously made Little Big Workshop, which is sitting on “very positive” reviews overall on Steam. Little Big Workshop is a strategy/simulation game as well, so the dev clearly has pedigree in that department.

We don’t yet have a date for this new title, but it looks very promising indeed.