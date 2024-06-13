Space for Sale new developer diary confirms early access plans

Mirage Game Studios, the team behind upcoming intergalactic adventure Space for Sale has confirmed it’s going early access. This news comes as part of a new developer diary, which also confirms a Summer early access release.

In the developer diary, which you can see below, Mirage Game Studios’ Lead Artist Toby talks with Simon, their Game Director, about “the changes the studio had to make for Space for Sale to pivot it into an early access title, how Space for Sale is moving towards becoming a more replayable game, about finishing planets, and their bigger focus on community building while introducing their new Community Manager, Masha!”.

Check out the five minute video, below:

Space for Sale follows the delightful journey of an intergalactic property developer on a mission to build hospitable dwellings, cosy lodgings and luxurious estates. Your list of alien clientele is ever expanding, but so are their demands. The housing market is all about location, location, location – so venture out to discover the wonders scattered throughout the solar system, and more importantly, try to turn them into sweet profit. Word of warning, some of the local flora and fauna will not take kindly to outsiders. Don’t jump the gun just yet, with careful observation and collaborative experiments you might win them over. Learn how local lifeforms have adapted to harsh biomes and make use of your discoveries to enhance your structures and gadgets!

Here’s the list of key features from the latest press release:

Build your fledgling Space Realty operation from a humble start up to a multi-planetary Space Real Estate Empire! As your business grows so will your means of planet flipping!

Explore ever changing worlds; beautifully tailored planets with gameplay changes every time you play!

Location, location, location! Gather resources, build estates, and sell them for a hefty profit to eccentric alien clients. Find creative ways to satisfy the ever-growing demands of your customers

Interact with local flora and fauna: Tame and research the bewildering flora and dangerously cute fauna, and learn from them how to enhance your creations to withstand even the harshest of biomes.

2-player multiplayer: Play the game with a friend in drop in/drop out multiplayer!

Space for Sale is coming to early access for PC via Steam in Summer.