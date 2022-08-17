Text Express: Word Adventure is a crossword puzzle game “unlike any other”

As someone who has enjoyed a crossword or puzzle game from time to time, it’s nice to see people making brand new games in the genre like Text Express: Word Adventure.



The developer Story Giant Games claims say it “brings a daily dose of fun, relaxation and quality ‘me time’ for the entire family, as players discover the joys of this incredible word adventure. Join Tilly, a brave and smart young engineer, as she travels through the Text Express world to majestic destinations on her old train, meets exciting new friends and, with your help, unlocks her true destiny by solving multiple themed world puzzle games that will advance her journey”.

In Text Express: Word Adventure, gameplay is challenging and varied, as puzzles go far beyond the standard crossword game. Play thousands of unique crossword levels, find hidden words, discover new daily challenges and combine letters into words, with the ultimate aim of unlocking new destinations and advancing Tilly through her global adventures. Pick fruits, watch stars, pick locks, observe animals, explore ruins and many more variations to influence the actions of the characters and drive the story forward. Customise your train and explore the world to discover many exciting landmarks and interesting characters. With so much to see and do, your special souvenir collection will grow as you explore. Text Express: Word Adventure also delivers an engaging ‘brain training’ experience for iOS and Android gamers who want to test and perfect their vocabulary. The variety in word puzzles play extends and reinforces vocabulary and spelling, and delights and rewards as Tilly advances through her global adventures.

“Text Express: Word Adventure brings the word puzzle genre to mobile gamers in an entirely fresh and inventive way” said Tj’ièn Twijnstra, Game Director, Story Giant Games. “For the first time, we are combining word puzzle challenges with a unique visual story narrative and vast gaming world, which gives players an innovative way to interact with word puzzle action and an engaging learning experience for all.”

Text Express: Word Adventure is free to play with optional in-game purchases and releases on iOS and Android on September 1st.