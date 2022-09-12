Podcast 498: Splatoon 3, Circus Electrique, Disney Dreamlight Valley

On this week’s podcast, Adam has been playing the final version of Splatoon 3 and while he thinks it’s great, he does understand why some may not be overly excited about it.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has also been keeping Adam busy, as it’s an Animal Crossing-style game, only with Disney, which doesn’t bode well for everyone’s free time. Meanwhile Lyle has been all over Circus Electrique, a fascinating turn-based RPG, which Adam has also been dabbling with. If there’s time, the gang will chat about the latest Soulslike, Steelrising, too!

You can contact us to get your listener questions on the podcast via our Discord, but if you upgrade to become a Patreon member (for £1/$1) you’ll gain access to loads of other channels and exclusive an exclusive bonus podcast. You can also send us questions via @GodisaGeek on Twitter, or even email podcasts@godisageek.com if you fancy doing things old school.

Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our gaming podcast this week? Are you looking forward to it with baited breath every week? Did you know we’re one of the longest running gaming podcasts out there? You can support us buy clicking the box below. Email us! Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify.

You can watch the podcast live as well, either by making sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube Channel, or also, buy following us on Twitch. Did you know that if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can gift us your FREE channel follow once a month and it helps us, while costing you nothing?