Season: A Letter to the Future demo coming as part of Steam Next Fest

Due for launch early next year, you can play a demo of Season: A Letter to the Future thanks to Steam Next Fest.

According to developer Scavengers Studio, this is the first chance for any public hands on and the demo will mean that “during the upcoming Steam Next Fest between October 3rd to 10th, players will explore Estelle’s hometown of Caro and try out the various recording tools used on the journey: a vintage tape recorder, detailed camera, and personal journal. The team has been hard at work polishing every aspect of this melancholic journey, and they are excited for players to have their first experience with the world of Season”.

Geneviève Bachand, Lead Artist on Season: A Letter to the Future said: “The idea of having people walking around and experiencing the world of SEASON: A letter to the future is exciting and, to be honest, kind of terrifying. We’ve worked hard to make it something unique. Its creation was a long journey and a learning experience for all of us, and I think it took us all by surprise when it started coming together. I hope it will be an even better surprise for those who play it”.

The game is also coming to PS4 and PS5 as well as Steam and Epic Games Store early next year, but a full release date announcement will be made later on in 2022. Originally the game was planned to hit this year, but the decision to push it back was made in order to “offer players a meaningful experience in Season without affecting the team’s well-being”, which is a great shout, we think.

Season: A Letter to the Future is due in early 2023 for PC, PS4, and PS5.