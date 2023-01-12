Season: A letter to the future trailer reveals story and characters

In the lead up to launch, we’ve got a new Season: A letter to the future trailer showing off the characters and story you’ll encounter at the end of the month.

Coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (on both Steam and Epic Games), Season: A letter to the future is out on January 31st, and will be discounted if you pre-order on PlayStation by 10%, while Steam and Epic will have that discount for launch week, up until February 7th.

Anyway, here’s the new trailer, as promised:

In Season: A letter to the future, you play as a young woman from a secluded village exploring the world by bike for the first time, collecting memories before a cataclysm washes everything away. Season is a quest to discover a new world; one unknown yet familiar. Document, photograph, and record life as you find it, while you still can.

“This project would not exist without the series of miraculous people who compose our team, who lifted us up and poured their absolute souls into the game. We’re deeply grateful to them and so excited for players to encounter stories and memories from the warmly fading world of Season. Now it’s time to rest, time to call home”, said Margherita Siconnino, Head Producer and Kevin Sullivan, Creative Director on Season: A letter to the future.

The gameplay focuses on exploring, recording, meeting others, and unraveling the strange world around you. At any point, you can hop off your bike and equip a recording tool from your bag. Each captures a different element; sounds and music, art and architecture, voices of old people, vanishing religious practices, the traces of seasons long past. Your tools help you examine the world more closely until you’re able to grasp the culture, history, and ecology underneath everything.