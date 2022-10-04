Chivalry 2 hits Game Pass for PC and Xbox today

Torn Banner Studios and Tripwire has announced that Chivalry 2 is out today for Xbox and PC Game Pass, and includes the brand new update.

That update is called “Reinforced” and it adds mounted horse combat, “new Katars dual-wielded weapon and chaotic battles in the brand-new Hippodrome map in the Chivalry 2: Reinforced content update out now for all supported platforms” which includes PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

Chivalry 2: Reinforced Content Update Key Features:

New Map: Hippodrome (Team Deathmatch/Free-for-All). Designed from the ground-up to showcase the new mounted horse combat feature first introduced with the Chivalry 2: Tenosian Invasion content update, Hippodrome is set in an arena full of danger and peril with spike traps and flamethrowers – and features open spaces, providing lots of opportunities for horseback jousting and lance charges.

The first dual-wielded weapon to join the world of Chivalry 2, the katars are a matched pair of deadly, armor-piercing, daggers for swift close range attacks. Designed for the Ambusher class, it is a very fast stab weapon that does not interrupt opponents. It also encourages the player wielding it to have good footwork and make use of dodges, as it has a very weak block. The katars make for an excellent engaging weapon, allowing Ambushers to get behind enemy lines and cut down heavily armored fighters with ease. Mounted Combat Map Updates: The community has been asking for more horseplay, so Torn Banner Studios has delivered, adding mounted horse combat existing maps The Raid on Aberfell (Team Objective) and The Siege of Rudhelm (Team Objective).

Chivalry 2: King’s Edition Bonus Content:

Rebel King’s Armor and War Helmet: Don the legendary armor worn by General Malric at the Battle of Stoneshill.

Feydrid’s Aegis Armor and War Crown: Fight for glory and honor with the Steward King Feydrid’s royal set.

Duke’s Talon and Kralle of Bridgetown Shields: Protect yourself with the Duke’s Talon (Mason Shield) and Kralle of Bridgetown (Agathian Shield).

Surrender Flag Novelty Item: Live to fight another day with this novelty item, added to your spawn-in inventory.

1,000 Crowns + 5,000 Gold: Receive 1,000 Crowns (premium currency) and 5,000 Gold (earnable currency), used to unlock new armor, weapon appearances and more!

Chivalry 2 has an MSRP of $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 for the Standard Edition, $49.99 / €49.99 / £44.99 for the Special Edition, and $59.99 for the new Chivalry 2: King’s Edition.