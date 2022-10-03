Guardian Tales is out now and for free on Nintendo Switch

With a retro style akin to A Link to the Past, mobile fantasy title Guardian Tales is now available for free on Nintendo Switch. In Guardian Tales, “players, referred to as Guardians, will start the game off as a recruit on the day their kingdom gets attacked. It will be up to them to become a legend and save the kingdom from powerful enemies”.

Guardian Tales will be a brand new experience for those who have not played the mobile version before. In the Nintendo Switch version, fans can enjoy the game on a larger screen, allowing them to become more immersed in the gameplay. Adding the use of the JoyCon allows for more accessible and detailed gameplay. The controller customization function will also allow players to map the operation button in their style conveniently. Also, unlike the mobile version, Guardians worldwide can meet and compete in a PvP setting on a single server.

If you grab the game, or have pre-registered for it, you’ll get:

100,000 Gold

3,000 Free Gems

100 Free Summons (10 per day)

3 Star Equipment (Fantasy Sword)

2 Star Hero (Aoba)

A Rose Knight Costume

On Switch you simply have to start the game and check out the “mail” menu in-game to grab the rewards. There’s a full single player story mode, guilds to join, a customisable base that lets you “enjoy different foods and entertainment unlocked” as you play. There’s over 100 different weapons, and puzzle gameplay which the developer describes thusly: “Lift heavy boulders, throw explosive bombs, and sling yourself across obstacles to discover hidden pathways to amazing treasures! Intense PvP and Rankings: Assemble and synergize your best party of three heroes to face others in real-time in combat for glory”.

Guardian Tales is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop for free. The launch times are as follows:

2022-10-04 04:00 CEST

2022-10-03 19:00 PDT

2022-10-03 22:00 EDT