Guardian Tales is having a Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End collaboration

Kakao Games and Kong Studios have together announced a collaboration for Guardian Tales which sees Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End coming to the game today. That said, while it starts today, it only runs for a month, until February 4th, 2025.

Guardian Tales launched back in 2020, and is still free to play on mobile devices. Frieren is a Manga series that’s also been going since 2020, and has 13 volumes so far.

Check out the launch trailer for the original game, below, and then the official info from the press release:

With over 17 million copies sold, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is preparing for a whole new journey as Frieren and her companions fall through a rift in space and time and become trapped in a world unlike their own, only with the help of fierce guardians do they have any hope of getting home! Now-playable heroes Frieren, Fern, and Stark will face fierce enemies as they fight for survival in the pixelated world of Guardian Tales. Each of these heroes will come with their own unique weapons, and Stark will be available as part of this event’s rewards. But what about Frieren? Fear not, the elven mage will be available to collect between January 7 and February 4 while her human companion Fern will be available between January 21 and the end of the event on February 4. Alongside gems, Guardians can also exchange 200 Special Pick Up Tickets for a Collaboration Hero or Collaboration Equipment, to help them discover what this new journey has in store for these brave heroes. To celebrate this merging of worlds, Guardian Tales will be filled with unique events across January, including a live event for players to enjoy! Collecting key items from these activities will allow them to evolve Stark to 5 stars and fully limit break the warrior. Alongside events, players can also break the limits of their weapons and boost their power enormously with a free ‘Limit Breaking Hammer’, given to all players as part of the collaboration event.

Guardian Tales is out now on iOS and Android devices.