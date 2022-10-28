Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S is coming to Steam this November

Originally available on Nintendo Switch and via the Windows Store on PC, Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S is coming to Steam on November 19th.

It’ll set you back $13.99 (around £12), and if you’ve never heard of it, the official description is as follows:

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S is a game where players complete puzzles by filling in the squares using the numbers at the top and left of the grid as hints. This game came out in March 2021 as Crypton’s first puzzle game for the Nintendo Switch and has now been ported to Steam so that more people can enjoy it.

There are over 350 puzzles, with the following features:

New 5×5, 15×15, and 20×20 puzzles have been added along with renewed puzzles from the “Hatsune Miku Logic Paint – MIKULOGI -” smartphone app!

Clear puzzle missions to earn Stars! You can unlock songs by collecting a certain number of Stars.

Enjoy puzzles together with your favorite Piapro Characters in Miku and friends’ room! They’ll cheer you on as you work on the puzzles!

It’s a game that doesn’t require a hefty PC, either, with the minimum specs:

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: 2 Ghz Processor

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX Version 11 compatible video card

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 750 MB available space

Recommended specs are:

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: 2 Ghz Processor

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX Version 11 compatible video card

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 750 MB available space

You can pre-order the game here.