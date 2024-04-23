Hatsune Miku returning to Puzzle & Dragons with two event dungeons

GungHo Online Entertainment has announced that Hatsune Miku will be coming mobile puzzle game Puzzle & Dragons, until April 29th. Apparently this isn’t the first time, as the press release says that Hatsune Miku “returns with her cherished songs and friends to the hit mobile puzzle game Puzzle & Dragons”.

The team says that ” players can harness the magic of music in this limited-time collaboration by recruiting allies with star power and leading them to victory in two event-exclusive dungeons”.

The two dungeons are:

[Hatsune Miku] Title Challenge! is a special dungeon that challenges players to use specified characters and clear four floors within a certain time limit. Players will receive the [Hatsune Miku] title as a first-time clear reward.

Hatsune Miku Colosseum Stage! is a special dungeon that can only be cleared once. Players will receive each of the five collab characters as a first-time clear reward: ★8 Hatsune Miku, ★8 Megurine Luka, ★8 Kagamine Rin & Len, ★8 MEIKO, and ★8 KAITO.

There are also special bundles available as part of the collaboration, as follows: