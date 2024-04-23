Hatsune Miku returning to Puzzle & Dragons with two event dungeons

GungHo Online Entertainment has announced that Hatsune Miku will be coming mobile puzzle game Puzzle & Dragons, until April 29th. Apparently this isn’t the first time, as the press release says that Hatsune Miku “returns with her cherished songs and friends to the hit mobile puzzle game Puzzle & Dragons”.
The team says that ” players can harness the magic of music in this limited-time collaboration by recruiting allies with star power and leading them to victory in two event-exclusive dungeons”.
The two dungeons are:
- [Hatsune Miku] Title Challenge! is a special dungeon that challenges players to use specified characters and clear four floors within a certain time limit. Players will receive the [Hatsune Miku] title as a first-time clear reward.
- Hatsune Miku Colosseum Stage! is a special dungeon that can only be cleared once. Players will receive each of the five collab characters as a first-time clear reward: ★8 Hatsune Miku, ★8 Megurine Luka, ★8 Kagamine Rin & Len, ★8 MEIKO, and ★8 KAITO.
There are also special bundles available as part of the collaboration, as follows:
- 100 Magic Stones & 12th Anniversary Godfest feat. Hatsune Miku x5 Pulls: Grants 100 Magic stones and five pulls in the 12th Anniversary Godfest feat. Hatsune Miku Egg Machine for $46.99 USD.
- 30 Magic Stones & Hatsune Miku Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the Hatsune Miku Egg Machine for $29.99 USD, guaranteeing an ★8 Hatsune Miku. Players will also get the special Hatsune Miku BGM Set 2 via in-game mail.
- 30 Magic Stones & Megurine Luka Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the Megurine Luka Egg Machine for $29.99 USD, guaranteeing an ★8 Megurine Luka. Players will also get the Megurine Luka BGM Set 2 via in-game mail.
- 30 Magic Stones & Kagamine Rin & Len Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the Kagamine Rin & Len Egg Machine for $29.99 USD, guaranteeing ★8 Kagamine Rin & Len. Players will also get a special Kagamine Rin & Len BGM Set 2 via in-game mail.
- 30 Magic Stones & MEIKO Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the MEIKO Egg Machine for $29.99 USD, guaranteeing a ★8 MEIKO. Players will also get a special MEIKO BGM Set 2 via in-game mail.
- 30 Magic Stones & KAITO Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the KAITO Egg Machine for $29.99 USD, guaranteeing a ★8 KAITO. Players will also get a special KAITO BGM Set 2 via in-game mail.
- 1 Magic Stone & 12th Anniversary Godfest feat. Hatsune Miku: Grants one Magic Stone and one pull from the 12th Anniversary Godfest feat. Hatsune Miku Egg Machine for $0.99 USD.