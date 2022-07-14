Ninjala reveals collaboration with Tokyo Revengers

GungHo Online Entertainment has revealed the details for another major collaboration for Ninjala, and this time it’s joining up with the hit anime, Tokyo Revengers.

Ninjala has had loads of crossover events, with the likes of Monster Hunter Rise, Sonic, and even free-to-play title, Let it Die. Starting July 20, the collab introduces limited-time outfits, Emotes, Gum Utsusemi, IPPON Decorations, Gum Bottles, Stickers, and more based on Takemichi Hanagaki and the Toman gang. Players can also test their skills against rivals in a Tokyo Revengers-themed tournament.

Here’s the full list of goodies:

Special costumes: A total of ten Tokyo Revengers-themed outfits and costumes will be available for a limited time, including Toman boss Manjiro “Mikey” Sano’s outfit and two Ken “Draken” Ryuguji styles.

Two collab gachas: Special outfits for Toman's leader Mikey and founding member Kazutora Hanemiya will be available in the Gumball Machine gacha. Manjiro Sano: July 20 to August 24. Kazutora Hanemiya: August 10 until August 24.

Featured Battle rewards: From June 22 to August 24, earn special outfits for Haruki "Pah-chin" Hayashida by winning Featured Battles. One win unlocks the Haruki Hayashida Hair, and a 3-win streak grants players the Haruki Hayashida outfit.

Tokyo Revengers Cup: The WNA Academy will host an in-game tournament on August 20. All participants get a Tokyo Revengers logo sticker. Prizes include special collab IPPON Decorations, Emotes, Gold Medals, and Gacha Coins.

Login bonuses: Players who log in between June 20 and August 24 will receive three IPPON Gum (Toman).

Ninjala is a free to play multiplayer game, and is out now for Nintendo Switch.