JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R getting new character via DLC

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is getting new content through DLC in the form of Golden Wind’s Risotto Nero.

The already massive character roster for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is growing with the character from Golden Win, and Bandai Namco says that “players will be able to experience his abilities along with his stand Metallic and fight as one of the most iconic antagonists of the JoJo’s universe”.

Risotto Nero is the first additional character coming to the game and is available now for individual purchase. He is also the first one included in the Season Pass, which will contain other characters playable in the future. The Season Pass offers players early access to the character DLC and two exclusive costumes.

Risotto Nero is the first DLC coming to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, and early access began on October 26th, so if you’re a season pass holder for the game, you’ll have had that early access, along with the 2 exclusive costumes.

We covered the game way back in 2014 (before it got the “R” release), where we scored it an 8/10 saying “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle is a visually ballistic and staggeringly polished fighter that offers great lip service for fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure while also delivering a game with enough flair to appeal to both determined and casual fans of the fighting genre. And if there’s one thing people will remember about All Star Battle, it’s that it’s stylish. Mission accomplished, Cyber Connect 2”.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.