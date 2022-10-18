Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope announced by Paradox Interactive

Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope is the second expansion for the survival colony builder from Paradox and Iceflake Studios, and it’s coming November 3rd. On that date fans will be able to play the PC version of Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope, but also the PS4 and Xbox One version, as well.

“Shattered Hope measures the persistence of human nature during the most difficult of times. The human mind is a powerful thing and in this expansion endurance of the mind helps survivors to go on even after they are past their physical limits,” said Lasse Liljedahl, Game Director for Surviving the Aftermath. “New mechanics like hope, overtime and new resource chains add more depth to colonist management. The alternative would lead to dire consequences that impact the whole colony.”

Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope Key Features:

Face the Moonfall and use it to your advantage with the new Building Boost mechanic. The Moon is shattered in the sky and its fragments are crushing down on Earth leaving behind them devastation – but also moon rock deposits. You can refine lunar fragments and obtain lunar dust which will be used to increase the production of your buildings for a limited time. This new building boost mechanic is called overtime.

The Moon is shattered in the sky and its fragments are crushing down on Earth leaving behind them devastation – but also moon rock deposits. You can refine lunar fragments and obtain lunar dust which will be used to increase the production of your buildings for a limited time. This new building boost mechanic is called overtime. Keep your hopes up, and feast! Hope is a new global value that decreases over time and when catastrophes happen in the game. If kept too low for too long, it will trigger a new condition called anguish that, if left untreated, may turn your colonists hostile. So, keep your hope as high as possible by holding feasts at the new colony square building.

Hope is a new global value that decreases over time and when catastrophes happen in the game. If kept too low for too long, it will trigger a new condition called anguish that, if left untreated, may turn your colonists hostile. So, keep your hope as high as possible by holding feasts at the new colony square building. New production chain: take care of your colonists. When colonists experience anguish, you can help them by building a trauma centre where they will heal. They will recover faster thanks to a brand-new medicine called antistress. To make it, you’ll have to grow raw resources on the mushroom farm, then refine them into the actual medicine in the med hut building.

Surviving the Aftermath debuted first in Early Access on the Epic Games Store and Xbox Game Preview during PDXCON October 2019, and launched into Steam Early Access in October of 2020. In November 2021, the game left early access and officially launched on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, adding even more content and gameplay updates in the process. Throughout its lifespan, Iceflake and Paradox have incorporated player feedback into over 20 major content updates, introducing features that expand the World Map and Colony systems, enhance combat, and endgame content that sheds light on the nexus of the apocalypse.

Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope is coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on November 3rd, it will cost 9.99 USD / 7.99 GBP / 9.99 EUR.