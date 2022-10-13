Valorant new agent Harbor fully revealed along with Episode 5 Act 3 battlepass

Riot Games has announced Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 officially, with proper details on new agent Harbor, and much more.

Here’s the details on Harbor:

Hailing from India’s coast, Harbor storms the field wielding ancient technology with dominion over water. He unleashes frothing rapids and crushing waves to shield his allies and pummel those that oppose him.

Harbor’s abilities are as follows:

High Tide (E): EQUIP a wall of water. FIRE to send the water forward along the ground. HOLD FIRE to guide the water in the direction of your crosshair, passing through the world, spawning a wall along the water’s path. ALT FIRE while bending to stop the water early. Players hit are SLOWED.

EQUIP a wall of water. FIRE to send the water forward along the ground. HOLD FIRE to guide the water in the direction of your crosshair, passing through the world, spawning a wall along the water’s path. ALT FIRE while bending to stop the water early. Players hit are SLOWED. Cove (Q): EQUIP a sphere of shielding water. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to underhand throw. Upon impacting the ground, spawn a water shield that blocks bullets.

EQUIP a sphere of shielding water. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to underhand throw. Upon impacting the ground, spawn a water shield that blocks bullets. Cascade (C): EQUIP a wave of water. FIRE to send the wave rolling forward and through walls. RE-USE to stop the wave from moving further. Players hit are SLOWED.

EQUIP a wave of water. FIRE to send the wave rolling forward and through walls. RE-USE to stop the wave from moving further. Players hit are SLOWED. Reckoning (X): EQUIP the full power of your Artifact. FIRE to summon a geyser pool on the ground. Enemy players in the area are targeted by successive geyser strikes. Players caught within a strike are CONCUSSED.

You can see the Harbor gameplay reveal in the trailer below:

Alexander Mistakidis, Designer at Riot Games commented on the goals when designing Harbor: “We set out to create a Controller that didn’t have to go off into another world or look at a map to place their vision block. We also wanted to create an Agent that could compete with Viper on the maps where she is almost exclusively played. After we completed our initial explorations, we honed in on Harbor being an Agent that can shape their vision block on the battlefield in creative ways”.

Joe Killeen, Narrative Writer at Riot Games explained the approach to portraying characters from real-world locations: “The team works towards authentic representation from a bunch of simultaneous angles. We contracted with multiple external consultants from India to aggregate for us a ton of research on the country’s regions, cities, languages, traditions, values, pastimes, food and drink, media, and on and on, for the internal team to immerse themselves in and be inspired by and incorporate into their work. Then the iterative feedback cycle would begin, passing our work-in-progress back and forth with them to ensure our interpretations hit the mark. Our writers worked hand in hand with Indian Rioters both in Riot’s MENA office and the Los Angeles office to help shape Harbor’s voice and demeanour and use of Hindi language”.

On top of that, the new battle pass will include free and paid versions, with new skins, gun buddies, cards, and more, including the Starlit Odyssey weapon which has multiple skins (see above).

Laura Baltzer, Producer at Riot Games shared the team’s inspirations behind the new Battlepass: “For this Battlepass, we were inspired by the adventurous nature of our newest Agent, Harbor. We wanted to fill this pass with items that gave a feeling of mystery and beauty. For example, with the Iridian Thorn skinline we were trying to create weapons that felt like a fusion between ancient technology and the natural mystery of a rare flower. At the same time we have Starlit Odyssey, the skinline with variants in this battlepass. This skinline takes cues from the tradition of adventurers using the stars to navigate their way to their destination. As always, our Gun Buddies, Sprays, and Player Cards take inspiration from a multitude of sources. We hope that there’s something for everyone in the accessories here”.

Valorant is out now for PC.