Gotham Knights adds new multiplayer modes via free update

Warner Bros. Games and DC has announced two new modes are now available in Gotham Knights via a free update, namely the four player “Heroic Assault” and the two player “Showdown mode”.

While both modes are free via a simple title update, both of the new Gotham Knights multiplayer modes are separate, standalone co-op modes. To play Heroic Assault you’ll have to reach case file 5 in the main story, while Showdown is unlocked when you’ve beaten the boss in each of the main villain case files.

Here’s the official descriptions of both new modes, along with a new trailer.

Heroic Assault is an online co-op mode that allows players to team up in squads of four and venture into the depths below Gotham City to face off against enemies and complete challenges across 30 action-packed floors. As seen in a newly revealed trailer, the mode features a new threat who is at the source of the chaos – the highly advanced alien lifeform Starro, the Conqueror, as well as the formidable half-human/half-bat hybrid Man-Bat, who is under Starro’s control.



Showdown is a two-player online co-op mode where players can confront supercharged versions of the game’s main DC Super-Villains, including Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface and Talia al Ghul. Defeating these bosses in Showdown mode will earn players new legendary gear blueprints and unique suit and Batcycle colorways for every enemy overcome.

Chris White thoroughly enjoyed Gotham Knights when he reviewed it, awarding it an 8/10 and saying: “There’s a lot to do outside the main campaign, and rarely does it feel arbitrary. Combat feels unique regardless of who you decide to play as, and there’s a reason to make use of all four characters throughout your time with it. I couldn’t stop playing, and I had a ton of fun throughout my time in Gotham. Traversal gets a lot better even if it does lack the fluidity of the Arkham games, and the stealth sections aren’t as tight as the should be. But despite these minor issues, I enjoyed the thirty plus hours I’ve spent with Gotham Knights, and there’s still a lot more stuff to do”.

The game and the free update is out now for PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.