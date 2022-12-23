Gaming Picks to Look Out For in 2023

Expect 2023 to be a bumper year for both offline and online gaming. As more of us manage to get our hands on the PlayStation 5 console, the greater the need is for top quality ninth generation video games. Fortunately, both Microsoft and Sony are not going to let gamers down, as 2023 offers a range of games to get gamers excited about..

Starfield

Why this game reminds me so much of Elon Musk, I don’t know. However, Starfield is widely expected to be competing for all of the game of the year awards come the end of 2023. Starfield will be an action role-playing game, widely considered as being ‘Skyrim in space’. The game will be set in a space themed world and its developers are Bethesda, the creators of Skyrim and the Elder Scrolls games.

Starfield will take place in an area that extends outside the Solar System in the year 2310. The narrative surrounds an uneasy peace between two factions following a galaxy wide war. The player will assume the world of a completely customisable space explorer character. Starfield can be played in either first or third-person.

An exact date for release has not been set, we only know that the expectation is for Starfield to be released in the first half of 2023. Unfortunately, PlayStation players will not be able to play, unless they buy the game for Xbox or Windows.

Kerbal Space Program 2

The second space themed game on this list, Kerbal Space Program 2 will be the sequel to the immensely popular game of the same title. Fans of the original have been waiting a long time for this one, so we really hope that Intercept Games get this one right. Kerbal Space Program 2 is a flight simulation game which has even been recommended by Elon Musk (yes him again).

The fact that Kerbal Space Program will not be looking to reinvent the wheel, and will take much from its predecessor is a good sign. The developers will build on the success of its predecessor. Interstellar travel, new propulsion modes and a multiplayer will be introduced along with several other new features.

Although it was initially set to be released in 2020, the game’s release date has been pushed back several times. The latest news is that Kerbal Space Program 2 will have an early access release date of February 24 2023 for Windows. However, the game will later be released on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Pilgrim of Dead

Created by leading slots developers Play N’ Go, Pilgrim of Dead is one of the most anticipated and hottest online slots releases in 2023. With a spooky but fun and relaxed theme, the expectation is that Pilgrim of Dead will offer several of the best and most modern slot game features. Respins, cascading reels and mystery wild symbols are all expected. Pilgrim is also expected to have high variance which increases the excitement. Slot games with high volatility are common and are among the most played games online.

With a release date set for the 23rd January 2023, online slot machine enthusiasts do not have to wait long for this one. Pilgrim of Dead will be available to be played on any devices which have an internet connection. Mobile phones are a great host for slot games such as Pilgrim of Dead, although Desktop computers work well too.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Going back to its original roots, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be set in 9th century Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age. Mirage will be the successor to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which was released back in 2020. We are very excited for this game and cannot wait to play, we truly hope that it feels a little more like the Assassin’s Creed games of old. Mirage will be the thirteenth major instalment in the series.

Mirage will be more story focussed and with less role playing elements which have been a feature of the most recent Assassin’s Creed games. The games playable protagonist, Basim Ibn Ishaq, will have an array of special weapons, including smoke bombs and daggers. The game has been designed to celebrate 15 years of Assassin’s Creed and has been described as a ‘smaller’ title due to it only lasting an expected 15-20 hours – reminiscent of the older games in the series.

An exact release date has not yet been set, but Assassin’s Creed: Mirage will be released in 2023 for all major consoles and Microsoft Windows.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be one of the best video games of all time, but with such expectations, is there a possibility that it could fail to deliver? Unfortunately, yes, but we really hope that Avalanche Software hit the nail on the head with this one. Hogwarts Legacy will be an action role playing game set in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Players will play as a fully customisable Hogwarts student and will be able to pick their own appearance, gender and house. Although, we hope that there is an opportunity for the Sorting Hat to choose your house depending on your answers to its questions. Players will be able to attend different classes too including Herbology and Defence Against the Dark Arts. Players will also be able to form relationships with NPCs, eventually these NPCs will accompany the player as companions.

The game is set in the 1890s (before both Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts) and the player will be a fifth year Hogwards student. The antagonists of the game include the leader of the Goblin Revolution called Ranrok and a dark wizard known as Victor Rookwood.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released for all major consoles and Windows on February 10th 2023.