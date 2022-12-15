New Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase reveals nearly 30 minutes of footage

Developer Avalanche Software has revealed a massive new gameplay showcase for Hogwarts Legacy, and detailed when last-gen owners will get to play. The video shows off the broom flying (over the open world), exploration, quests, and even reveals how yoiu can mount a Hippogriff to get around when it gets cold and snowy.

There’s also plenty of combat on show, as well as the Dark Arts cosmetic set, tools like potions and plants, and the “room of requirement” which is where you can personalise your space, craft potions and the like.

Elsewhere it’s been revealed that while the PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC version of Hogwarts Legacy has gone gold (meaning the “shipping version” has been sent to manufacturers for disc-printing, etc), fans on the last generation of consoles like PS4 and Xbox One may have to wait a little longer. The developer took to Twitter to explain this, saying “Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms”.

The “Legacy Edition” of the game also includes 72 hours early access to the title, starting on February 7th, but the last-gen version won’t have this option. In a FAQ, the developer also clarifies that “J.K. Rowling is not involved in the creation of the game, but as creator of the wizarding world and one of the world’s greatest storytellers, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World. This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling, however we have collaborated closely with her team on all aspects of the game to ensure it remains in line with the magical experiences fans expect”. It’s also not set in the same time period, as it’s set in the 1800s.

Hogwarts Legacy is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on February 10th, 2023. The PS4 and Xbox One version is coming on April 4th, 2023, and the Switch version will be on July 25th.