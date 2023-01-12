Hogwarts Legacy available on Steam Deck at Launch

For players anxious to know whether Hogwarts Legacy will be available to play on Steam Deck, a random tweet has revealed the answer. User @DavidMKelly717 asked the question to WB Games Support, and they confirmed it will be verified to play at launch.

Hello again, David! We reached out to the Hogwarts Legacy team for you and were able to confirm that the game WILL be Steam Deck verified on launch. We hope this helps with your decision! Take care. — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) January 12, 2023

Releasing on February 10, Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to live out their dreams as a young wizard, and now it has been confirmed it’ll be coming to Steam Deck, there’ll be plenty of happy gamers upon hearing the news.

In other news, the voice cast for Hogwarts Legacy was revealed, and there're plenty of familiar names set to embody a new cast of characters joining the wizard img world.

Pegg (Mission Impossible, Spaced) will start as Phineas Nigellus Black, referred to by Pegg in the latest trailer as “a bit of an idiot, really” and “a self-interested fool”. Black is the “the cantankerous Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. From a long lineage of Slytherins, Headmaster Black is hated by the students, of whom he also has a great disdain for. Wildly ill-suited to his job, his goal is to do the least amount of work possible and avoid exposure to the student body – preferring to focus on his status in the wizarding world and his surgically manicured beard”.

The main character of the game will be voiced by either Sebastian Croft (Game of Thrones) or Amelia Gething (Emily), while Lesley Nicol (Downton Abbey) will voice Professor Matilda Weasley, Deputy Headmistress of Hogwarts who “aids the player in catching up with the other students by giving them the Wizard’s Field Guide and showing them the Room of Requirement”.

Kandace Caine will play Professor Onai, while Sohm Kapila will feature as Professor Satyavati Shah. Luke Youngblood (from the Potter films as Lee Jordan) returns to voice Ravenclaw Everett Clopton, while Asif Ali will play another Ravenclaw student, Mahendra Pehlwaan. Jason Anthony will be the voices of both the Sorting Hat and Nearly Headless Nick.