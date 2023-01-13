Hogwarts Legacy graphics modes revealed for PS5 and Xbox Series S|X

It seems to be a week for Warner Bros just casually announcing things, and now we have the Hogwarts Legacy graphics modes thanks to a support post.

Shortly after revealing that the game would be Deck Verified on launch via a Twitter post, now the Hogwarts Legacy graphics modes for PS5 and Xbox Series S|X have been revealed by a Portkey Games Support post.

The post is simply titled “What graphics modes are available for Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S?”, and the answer is pretty much what most people will have suspected.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console versions of Hogwarts Legacy support multiple graphical modes of play, the most common of which are Fidelity mode which runs at 30 fps, and Performance mode which targets 60 fps.

So we’ve got a choice between the usual fidelity and performance modes on the newest generation of consoles, though it doesn’t specify whether the Series S can manage both of these Hogwarts Legacy graphics modes, but we’d wager it might be okay.

Moving on, the post also answers the questions as to whether variable refresh rate is supported:

Graphical modes for players who have Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)-supported TVs or monitors are supported for Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game are due later, on April 4th, as opposed to the February 10th date for PS5 and Xbox Series S|X. The Nintendo Switch version is coming even later, according to the support page, on July 25th. There is 72 hours early access is you purchase the deluxe or collector’s edition, but that won’t be the case with the last-gen versions of the game either.

Elsewhere the voice cast for the title has been announced, and will include Simon Pegg as the headmaster.