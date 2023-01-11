Hogwarts Legacy will feature Simon Pegg as the headmaster

Avalanche Software has revealed the voice cast for Hogwarts Legacy, and it includes the likes of Simon Pegg, Lesley Nicol, Luke Youngblood, and Asif Ali, among others.

Pegg (Mission Impossible, Spaced) will start as Phineas Nigellus Black, referred to by Pegg in the latest trailer as “a bit of an idiot, really” and “a self-interested fool”. Black is the “the cantankerous Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. From a long lineage of Slytherins, Headmaster Black is hated by the students, of whom he also has a great disdain for. Wildly ill-suited to his job, his goal is to do the least amount of work possible and avoid exposure to the student body – preferring to focus on his status in the wizarding world and his surgically manicured beard”.

The main character of the game will be voiced by either Sebastian Croft (Game of Thrones) or Amelia Gething (Emily), while Lesley Nicol (Downton Abbey) will voice Professor Matilda Weasley, Deputy Headmistress of Hogwarts who “aids the player in catching up with the other students by giving them the Wizard’s Field Guide and showing them the Room of Requirement”.

Kandace Caine will play Professor Onai, while Sohm Kapila will feature as Professor Satyavati Shah. Luke Youngblood (from the Potter films as Lee Jordan) returns to voice Ravenclaw Everett Clopton, while Asif Ali will play another Ravenclaw student, Mahendra Pehlwaan. Jason Anthony will be the voices of both the Sorting Hat and Nearly Headless Nick.

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, action, open-world role-playing-game set in the 1800’s wizarding world. Beginning as a fifth year, players will embark on a journey through new and familiar locations, explore and discover magical beasts, craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and customize their character to become the witch or wizard they want to be.

Hogwarts Legacy is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on February 10th. It’s coming to Nintendo Switch on July 25th, and on PS4 and Xbox One on April 4th.