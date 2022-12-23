GOTY 2022 Podcast Day Five: Most anticipated of 2023, Game of the Year 2022

It’s all come down to this: the final day of the GOTY 2022 podcast awards from us. A top 10 of 2022, and a top 5 most anticipated of 2023.

For years now we’ve been looking forward to Breath of the Wild 2, which we know now is called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But are we still hyped for it? What about Street Fighter 6? Is Resident Evil 4 a game that still has that pulling power even in 2023, and the same could be asked of Dead Space! It’s time to count down the top 10 games of 2022, then it’s time to sleep for a good few weeks. It’s been real.

