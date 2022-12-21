GOTY 2022 Podcast Day Three: Best multiplayer, Best new character

Day three of the GOTY 2022 podcast deliberations is here, and it’s time to discuss playing with others, and the best new character.

It’s been such a weird year for multiplayer, with games being brilliant but also upsetting, and given the amount of new IP and entries into huge, long-running franchises, you can be there’s some interesting names on the list of best new character. You can also bet Mick will try to shoehorn Destiny 2 in here, again, somehow.

Right, that’s enough begging for one day, let’s get on with day one! Enjoy!

Join us tomorrow for the next day of festive game of the year deliberations!