SEASON: A Letter to the Future finally has a release date: January 2023

After looking the business now for quite a while, we now have a release date for SEASON: A Letter to the Future from Scavengers Studio: January 31st, 2023.

The Steam demo will have whet the appetite, but now we know it’s coming and when, and that it’ll cost $24.99 digitally on Steam and Epic Games Store, while the PS4 and PS5 version will cost $29.99. There will also be a 10% launch week discount on Steam and Epic Games Store between January 31st and February 7th.

Here’s the new launch date announcement trailer for SEASON: A Letter to the Future:

In Season: A letter to the future, you play as a young woman from a secluded village exploring the world by bike for the first time, collecting memories before a cataclysm washes everything away. Season is a quest to discover a new world; one unknown yet familiar. Document, photograph, and record life as you find it, while you still can. The gameplay of Season: A letter to the future focuses on exploring, recording, meeting others, and unraveling the strange world around you. At any point, you can hop off your bike and equip a recording tool from your bag. Each captures a different element; sounds and music, art and architecture, voices of old people, vanishing religious practices, the traces of seasons long past. Your tools help you examine the world more closely until you’re able to grasp the culture, history, and ecology underneath everything.

Margherita Seconnino, Producer, said “It has been an absolute privilege to support the team delivering Season. It has been more than a game for us; it’s a labor of love that stretched over a few years and several continents, bringing incredible talents together. We want to deliver an experience that speaks to you as it spoke to us, and we hope we manage to achieve that”.

The PS5 version will also make use of some of that system’s features, as follows:

Adaptive Triggers: Using the triggers to pedal your bicycle, the resistance will vary depending on your speed and the steepness of the road.

Using the triggers to pedal your bicycle, the resistance will vary depending on your speed and the steepness of the road. Haptic Feedback: Feel the texture of the ground change as you cycle over different terrain with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback.

Feel the texture of the ground change as you cycle over different terrain with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback. Tempest 3D AudioTech: Traverse the world’s lush soundscapes and record them with defined, dimensional precision.

Traverse the world’s lush soundscapes and record them with defined, dimensional precision. Faster Loading Times: Leave home without delay – near-instant loading via the PS5 system’s SSD sends you on a bicycle trip into a mysterious new world.

Season: A letter to the future is coming to PC, PS4, and PS5 on January 31st, 2023.