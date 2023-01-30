Podcast 510: Forspoken, Dead Space, Inkulinati, Hi-Fi RUSH

Well, well, well 2023, you certainly are making for a very busy start to the podcast season, aren’t you? Forspoken is out now, and Mick has played all of it, while Adam has played some of it. Is it actually any good? Is the first big PS5 exclusive worth your time and money?

Elsewhere, as if one big game isn’t enough, the long (long, long, long — you get me) awaited rebirth of Dead Space is here, and Adam and Chris White have been hard at that one, too. There’s no way they can mess it up, right? You’ve probably read the review already and know it’s good, but play along! Also, Xbox is being left out in the cold as Inkulinati is coming to Game Pass on both console and PC, and Lyle has been playing this strategy game that’s in Preview Programme/Early Access.

Then, of course, there’s the impending release of Season: A Letter to the Future, and the Xbox Developer_Direct, which saw the release of Hi-Fi RUSH, which Adam and Chris White have been playing. It’s a packed podcast, this one!

You can contact us to get your listener questions on the podcast via our Discord, but if you upgrade to become a Patreon member (for £1/$1) you’ll gain access to loads of other channels and exclusive an exclusive bonus podcast. You can also send us questions via @GodisaGeek on Twitter, or even email podcasts@godisageek.com if you fancy doing things old school.

Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our gaming podcast this week? Are you looking forward to it with baited breath every week? Did you know we’re one of the longest running gaming podcasts out there? You can support us buy clicking the box below. Email us! Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify.

You can watch the podcast live as well, either by making sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube Channel, or also, buy following us on Twitch. Did you know that if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can gift us your FREE channel follow once a month and it helps us, while costing you nothing?