Battlefield 2042 and Dead Space crossover coming on July 9

Adding further credence to the theory that there are no bad collaborations, EA’s Battlefield 2042 team have announced a brand new, surprise crossover with sci-fi horror Dead Space. Following hot (well, warm-ish) on the heels of last year’s Dead Space remake, EA’s modern war shooter will receive a free, limited time event called “Outbreak”.

The event will run for one week starting on July 9 and ending July 16, and will see squads “tested by their human resilience and resourcefulness against a new and relentless enemy, all while trying to escape the Boreas Laboratory.”

We reviewed Battlefield 2042 just after its rocky launch, and said at the time that “The large-scale battles are quite fun, but they run so close to out-and-out carnage that I worry for the poor casual player in amongst all the mayhem. And despite adding Specialists, nothing really feels new.” After almost three years of updates, though, it’s in a far better state, and the Dead Space collaboration is an interesting angle.

It features free rewards, including a new weapon charm and skin, new player card background, and a new tag. You’ll also be able to purchase a new Dead Space-themed bundle, containing a legendary specialist outfit called “Marked Man”, as well as three legendary weapon skins. This bundle will cost you 2200 BFC (the closest amount for sale is 2400 for a pretty hefty $19.99).

We were more favourable in our review of the Dead Space Remake, saying: “Dead Space is an exceptional remake that isn’t for the faint of heart. Not only is it bloody and terrifying, it makes use of the atmosphere, both showing why the original was so good and giving players a new and thrilling version. The combat scenarios are varied and unpredictable, the puzzles are smart and engaging, and the story is interesting, with solid performances by most of the cast.”

You can partake in the Battlefield 2042 x Dead Space collaboration on all platforms from July 9, 2024.