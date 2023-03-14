Battlefield 2042 free on Steam from today until March 16th

EA and Dice has announced that Battlefield 2042 will be free for all Steam users from today until March 16th. This comes just after Season 4: Eleventh Hour has just launched, which offered a major revamp of the game.

With Season 4, Battlefield 2042 brought things back to what fans of the series were more used to with the return of the Class System, rather than the setup the game launched with, which didn’t seem to go down well. Now there are four classes: Support, Engineer, Recon, and Assault, which any fan of the series should be instantly familiar with.

The Battlefield 2042 Season 4 update also came with improvements to multiple weapons, balancing changes, enhancements to the audio and visuals, and a reworking of the Breakaway map. Of course the Steam version you can play for free includes all of these changes and the prior seasons of content as well. You can check out the season 4 trailer, below:

We reviewed the game in November 2021, where Mick said “Battlefield 2042 isn’t a bad shooter, but to release in this quarter of this year it really needed to bring its A-game, and it hasn’t done that”. He called out the technical issues, specialists being dull, and content, which it seems has all been addressed since the updates have hit. While he gave it a 6/10 then, saying “It almost doesn’t feel like a complete game. Perhaps it’s because there’s only a few modes, maybe because the cosmetics on offer for each Specialist are so unexciting, maybe it’s because it’s a technical shambles at times”, it may seem that it’s a great time to jump back in and try again?

Battlefield 2042 is out now for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, and PS5.