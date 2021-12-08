Latest Battlefield 2042 update brings a host of fixes and improvements

On December 9, the 3.1 Update will launch for Battlefield 2042 and bring with it a suite of changes to improve the performance and balance of the gameplay. It follows Update 3, which already introduced a number of boosts and fixes to Battlefield’s technical performace and game modes.

After a lacklustre response to Battlefield 2042 from critics and gamers when it launched in November, EA DICE have been working furiously to patch their latest large-scale online FPS. Quite how some of these issues needed patching post-release is anyone’s guess, but a brief summary as given by the devs can be seen below:

Improvements to bullets hit registration consistency.

Balance changes for bullet dispersion and recoil

Further balance changes to Ground Vehicle Cannons (30mm, 40mm, and 57m) which reduces their effectiveness against infantry

Fixes for several bugs and issues related to Grenades and Launchers

Improvements to the menu flow for Xbox players to make it easier to opt-out of Cross-Play

Multiple audio improvements to enhance your overall sound experience, focused on clarity, distance and directional perception

This will be the last update for 2042 of this year, but there will be more patches and fixes coming in 2022. Update 3.1 will no doubt massively improve the experience for Battlefield 2042 players, and move it closer to the game it has the potential to be.

Ultimately, there’s still a decent game there, despite it being held back by some questionable choices and performance issues that really shouldn’t trouble a AAA game of Battlefield’s calibre. The team seem pretty confident of their ability to improve the game and bring it back in line with their original vision and player expectations, so we’ll keep an eye ouot for future news and developments as they come.

You can follow this link for a list of known issues, and read the full patch notes for Battlefield 2042’s Update 3.1 here.

Battlefield 2042 is out now on PS4, PS5, PC, and the Xbox family of consoles.