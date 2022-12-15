Sins of a Solar Empire II adds new systems and factions to Technical Preview

Stardock and Ironclad Games has updated the Technical Preview of Sins of a Solar Empire II, adding a new faction, features, maps, and more.

While people involved in the Sins of a Solar Empire II technical preview have been able to access the TEC Loyalist Faction, now this update adds the option to access the TEC Rebel Faction with an expanded roster for both sides. There are new capital ships (including the Marza Dreadnought, Dunov Battlecruiser, and the Sova Carrier), and even a new frigate: the Neruda Envoy.

In addition to the new faction and units, this update introduces a new culture system. This mechanic allows the TEC to spread their influence via Broadcast Centers, Envoys, and Trade Networks. These structures help accelerate commercial growth, improve neutral party relations, sabotage enemy forces, and more. If the enemy occupies opposing space, the structures there can even inspire the people to revolt, causing a rebellion that will threaten their hold. This is a glimpse at how Sins of a Solar Empire II evolves asymmetrical gameplay and more will be shown as other factions and systems are added.

“Early Access is an important part of our development process and we’ve had a fantastic response from players so far,” said Brian Clair, Director of Publishing for Stardock. “The feedback we’ve received has already helped to inform some of our design choices.”

Based on player feedback, the research system has been updated so it’s easier to see the full research tree. Technologies are now split into Military and Civilian tiers, which require a certain number of research labs to unlock. Once a tier is unlocked, players can research all the subjects under that tier. The research screen UI has also been updated to make the various subjects easier to view. New ships, structures, and an additional random map type give Early Access players more to explore in addition to updates for UX, art, planet UI, and audio.

“Players who join us this early in the development phase have a real hand in helping shape the game,” Clair said. “If you want to be involved in a very community-driven process, now is a great time.”

If you pre-order the game you can get in to the early access technical preview.