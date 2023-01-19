Figment 2: Creed Valley is coming this March, includes local co-op

It feels like a long time ago that Bedtime Games’ Figment came out, but the sequel Figment 2: Creed Valley now has a release date of March 9th, and this new game will launch on PC as the previous one did, but also on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch; all at the same time.

The musical surrealist experience that was Figment has apparently sold a million copies across PC and consoles, but Figment 2 is a standalone sequel. The developer says that “nightmares have shattered the Moral Compass, leaving The Mind unable to function properly. Protagonist Dusty and his ever-optimistic sidekick, Piper, must travel to Creed Valley, where The Mind’s ideals are formed, to restore peace. Solve puzzles and face nightmares in musical showdowns to heal The Mind”.

In Figment 2: Creed Valley, players will fight Nightmares through musical showdowns, shining light as to why they’ve appeared. Dodge and weave as the bosses taunt you, using The Mind’s rhythm and Its ever-changing opinions to win the battle. Explore The Mind’s two fundamental states: Open-minded and Closed-minded. Switch between them to discover the secrets of your environment and move forward. As you dive into the depth of the human psyche, you will have to use the states in battles timed to the soundtrack. Local co-op is available on all platforms: take control of Piper the bird, Dusty’s sidekick, as no one should face their fears alone.To improve the accessibility, the game will be launched localised in 17 different languages.

At least Dusty and Piper are back, and having local co-op will add a nice flavour to the previously single-player world of Figment, though it’s a slight shame that this is only local, and you can’t play with friends on line via the internet.

It’s also nice to hear that from the trailer (above) the humour and songs are back from the first game, and I’m very much looking forward to playing it in March. That said, do ignore the date at the end of the trailer, it’s March 9th, not February as previously announced.