SpellForce: Conquest of Eo gets release date

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo has been given a release date of February 3, and to celebrate, the game has received a brand-new trailer. Launching on PC, it’ll offer 4X experience with tons of replayability across 80 handcrafted battle maps in 15 environments. There’ll be over 100 units to choose from, including axe wielders, stone golems, orchish shamans, and magestic griffons.

It’ll also feature 15 heroes, 700 handwritten quests, 100 different spells, and so much more. Of course, numbers don’t mean anything unless the game is good, but the trailer certainly shows off a certain appeal, and you can watch it below. To get an idea of what to expect, check out the synopsis and get ready for SpellForce: Conquest of Eo when it releases next month.

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo offers a unique and engaging gameplay experience by combining elements of 4X strategy games, RPGs, and turn-based tactical combat. The mobile base of operations – your mage’s tower – and depleting resources keep players constantly moving, preventing the stagnation that can occur in the late-game of other 4X games. Instead, the game focuses on the thrill of discovery and danger of early gameplay, while also allowing for research and experimentation to improve units as they level up and acquire new equipment and abilities. With a wealth of procedurally generated adventures and RPG elements, SpellForce: Conquest of Eo transforms the classic RTS-RPG mix into a turn-based 4X RPG experience that is sure to keep players engaged.

The turn-based adventure will cost £24.99 at launch, and you’ll be able to get it with a 20% discount after its initial release date.