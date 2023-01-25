The Day Before has been delayed to November 2023

Just as The Day Before is about to release, it appears the developer and publisher have pushed the date back to Novemeber, due a trademark issue.

Announced on Twitter, the statement reads: “Right before the release, Steam blocked our game page at the request of a private individual, because of the name The Day Before.” The statement continues: “As you know, our game was announced in January 2021. At the time of the announcement, The Day Before game trademark was available. After the announcement of the game, the above mentioned individual filled out an application before us to register the game trademark The Day Before in the United States. https://uspto.report/TM/79314174“.

“Previously, we were not aware of the existence of claims. We found out about this only on January 19, 2023, when we received a complaint from him and a request to contact him”, says MYTONA and FNTASTIC, adding “Now we find out all the circumstances of the incident and will definitely solve everything”.

“We previously planned to post a lengthy gameplay video later this month, but we’ll have to sort this issue out first. We will post a video asap”, the developer and publisher statement continued, “As a result we have made the difficult decision to postpone the launch to November 10, 2023. We understand this may disappoint many of our fans, however we want to ensure we release the best possible game”.

That particular part of the statement is the strange part, as if the game was ready to go, a name change wouldn’t affect the quality, so it seems the developer is using this time to make the game better than it currently is.

The statement closes, saying “Our 100% focus remains on the game itself and how to deliver you the best game possible. Thank you and we hope for your support”.

In a follow up, FNTASTIC says that “For the gameplay video, we will consult with lawyers first, and then we can publish it”.

Having checked, The Steam page for The Day Before is indeed gone in the UK as well.