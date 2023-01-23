Third update for Frozen Flame detailed

Ravenage Games and Dreamside Interactive have released details on what players can expect from the third update coming to ARPG Frozen Flame. Coming at the end of January, it’ll include a new adversary, new islands, and additional building modules.
Titled ‘The Dragon’s Grove Keeper’ update, it’ll be detailed in full on the game’s Steam news page after release. Firstly, Golem is a new deadly adversary who’ll become the main obstacle on the way to the new story realm called Ghostwoods, currently planned for Stage 3 of Early Access. There’ll be a different type of weapon in the form of a set of spears that can be used for melee and ranged, and new potions have been added, such as one to grant resistance to various hazards, and one for removing debuffs or fortifying characters against fire, cold, and poison.
As for what the future holds for Frozen Flame, some famous voices will be joining as NPCs, such as the following:
- Jason Mewes as Empath
- CohhCarnage as The Blacksmith
- Alvaena as Dora
- BloodyFaster as Witch
Frozen Flame will also be participating in the upcoming Base Builder Fest event on Steam, which will include a 20% discount. set to take place between January 23 and January 30.
We previewed the game back in November and said, “Frozen Flame has some potential. The world is intriguing if currently a little empty, and with a few tweaks the combat could be a lot more fun. There’s certainly nothing I actively dislike here, it’s just not particularly new or fresh. At the moment it feels like Frozen Flame is overshadowed by most of its genre-mates, and it needs to forge its own path forward.”