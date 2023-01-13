WWE comes to Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft has today announced that Rainbow Six Siege will be getting two new exclusive WWE cosmetic bundles based on The Undertaker and Becky Lynch. Both sets will be inspired by the two Superstars, and are available right now.

The Deadman Bundle is available for Blackbeard, and includes the Undertaker attire, special headgear, Operator portrait, the Undertaker Championship, the Moonlight Brawl background, and The Tombstone weapon skin for the MK17 CQB. As for Becky Lynch, Thorn will be getting The Man uniform, headgear, and an Operator portrait. Players will also get the WWE Championship Titles charm, the I Am The Man background, and equip the Dis-Arm-Her weapon skin for the UZK50GI.

Both bundles will be available for 2160 R6 Credits each, or can be bought together as part of the WWE Rumble Bundle for 4080 R6 Credits.