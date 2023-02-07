Bunker Builder Simulator joins Steam Next Fest with a demo

Joining the list of over 100 demos available for PC users to play as part of Steam Next Fest is Bunker Builder Simulator, which will offer around 30 minutes of gameplay including the tutorial and first mission. And let me tell you, if you’re out there trying to grab all of the demos from Next Fest, knowing this one is only 30 minutes long might make you smile.

Like most of the other demos, the Bunker Builder Simulator demo will be available from now until February 13th, and while this is another PC title that has no firm release date (2023 is all we have), Bunker Builder Simulator: Prologue is listed as coming soon. The prologue will be “just part of the gameplay that awaits you in the full version of the game”. The developer Games Incubator says that in the prologue you will “acquire contracts, build, equip and decorate bunkers in this engaging builder. Observe your projects coming alive to provide safety and comfort to your clients”.

Here’s the official word on the game, from the developer:

In the game we are opening our bunker business, we have a company that is specialized in that kind of job. We build various types of bunkers at the request of our clients and one day we can become the best architect and earn a fortune. We start our adventure in the client gardens, and our first job is to dig a hole, provide a stable foundation, cut boards, screw in screws, proper arrangement of walls, as well as the proper management of space inside. Cut, flooding with cement, plaster – those are just a few of the tasks awaiting you. In time you will acquire better tools that will allow for faster work, which means taking more contracts and getting rich quickly.

Bunker Builder Simulator is coming in 2023, the demo is out now.