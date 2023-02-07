Glitch Busters: Stuck on You has a Steam Next Fest demo out today

Skybound Games has announced that Glitch Busters: Stuck on You from Toylogic, will be getting a demo as part of Steam Next Fest, and you can play it today.

Coming to PC (via Steam), PS4, and Nintendo Switch, the Glitch Busters: Stuck on You demo will be available until February 13th (so around a week), and is developed by Toylogic, a team that has recently supported on other games such as Nier Replicant, and The Evil Within.

The game looks incredibly colourful (a bit like Hi-Fi Rush does, actually), and here’s the official word on what is actually going on in that very fast moving trailer:

In the far-flung future, the AI that populate the net come under attack by mysterious viruses—and it’s up to your squad of Glitch Busters to keep them from infecting every AI in the virtual world! Work alone or together with 3 friends to exterminate viruses across wildly inventive stages, including a towering metropolis and roaring volcano using special magnetic co-op abilities and an arsenal of unlockable weapons. Play, laugh, and shout with your team to take on the net’s kookiest bugs in an online world gone haywire!

The store page doesn’t have a firm release date yet, though it can be played with 1-4 players, and looks like it has some fun mechanics involved. It joins the massive list of games that are in the Steam Next Fest, now totalling over 100. There’s Battle Drones: Red Rock Resistance, Capes, and just a whole heap of other titles, even including Darkest Dungeon II, which just got a release date of May 8th.

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You is coming to PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in 2023.