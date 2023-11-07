Invincible Presents: Atom Eve gets release date and preview trailer

Skybound Games has released a preview trailer for its upcoming visual novel style game, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve. The trailer features music from Milk & Bone, and showcases what players can expect when the game launches for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on November 14.

Players can explore Atom Eve’s life beyond the story they already know and love from the comics and animated series, and face the difficulties that come with balancing the dangers and responsibilities of her superhero life with the everyday challenges of school, friends, family, and romantic interests. Dramatic player choices that shape Atom Eve’s relationships will define the outcome of the story across multiple paths and choosing how to develop Eve’s skills can increase her power, unlock special combat skills for use in vivid comic-book-style combat, or unlock unique dialogue options to further play your story, your way.

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve will be available for £9.99, and players purchasing on Steam will receive a 20% discount for a limited time. Prime Gaming members will be able to claim the game for no additional cost between November 14 and November 20. Season 2 of Invincible has just debuted on Amazon Prime and follows the events after Omni-Man and his son fought across Chicago, almost killing Invincible in the process. We’ve watched the first episode and can’t wait to see how everything plays out.

With regard to Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, we played a preview and said, “Although I’ve not seen much, I was more than impressed by Invincible Presents: Atom Eve. There’s a great story that brings in fan-favourite characters while creating something new. The writing keeps with the tone of the show, and although I’ve never read the comics, I’m sure it feels familiar to those that have. The combat might be basic to those wanting a more complex challenge, but there’s still a difficulty in managing your energy and knowing what the right approach is i.e. when to fight and when to defend.”

You can watch the Invincible Presents: Atom Eve preview trailer here: