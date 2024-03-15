Invincible: Doc Seismic Attacks! is an impressive addition in Fortnite | Hands-on preview

Any opportunity I get to play something based on Robert Kirkman’s Invincible I will take it. There’re few comic books that do what Invincible does, and the story of Mark is forever engaging. Not only is he trying to navigate life as a teenager with superpowers, he’s having to deal with some severe daddy issues. Invincible Presents: Atom Eve was a cool opportunity to experience more from the franchise in visual novel form, but now we get to see it through the gargantuan property that is Fortnite via Invincible: Doc Seismic Attacks!

Seeing Invincible’s Chicago in Fortnite form is pretty impressive. While it’s not hugely detailed, it’s impressive just how this PvE raid has been implemented in the game. While you don’t play as Invincible, Atom Eve, or God forbid Rex Splode, they’re all here in some form, and the feel of the show is on full display with voice acting and appearances from all of your favourites. Cecil Steadman and Robot are on comms, and every now and again you’ll get help from the superheroes as you try to take down giant moths, Magmanites, and the evil Doc Seismic.

It’s very well done, especially as it’s through the Fortnite creative module. Fans of the show are going to have a blast, especially as they can play with their friends. Bumping into all the coolest characters from the show is always a nice surprise. I wasn’t expecting to see some of them, and when you do meet them they’re implemented into the game in interesting ways. For example, the first time I saw Atom Eve was when she appeared out of nowhere to use her powers to build a temporary bridge for me to cross.

The way Invincible: Doc Seismic Attacks! works is pretty simple. You pick from three different classes before each attempt with your own Fortnite skin, which in its own right is awesome. I took Deadpool into Chicago and picked the Operator class, which gave me a sniper rifle to start with, but there’s an assault and heavy weaponry class to choose from as well. You then use your earned rolls to pick from a range of secondary and backup weapons, health upgrades and explosives, then start whatever mission gets thrown at you.

It might be a case of wiping out the minions of Doc Seismic across different environments such as underground caves filled with magma, or office buildings swarming with enemy soldiers. There are also some varied missions which see you hold off an enemy attack until you’ve managed to complete a specific objective. Then you’ll have to face off against Doc Seismic through different areas and locations, and with every new level that you begin, the difficulty ramps up. Thankfully you can unlock better equipment through the traditional Fortnite weapon system, and there’re plenty of guns to choose from.

You’ll definitely feel it getting more challenging, but you’ll be given the tools to combat this. Invincible: Doc Seismic Attacks! is a ton of fun, and the fact it takes place in Fortnite is equally impressive. There are some minor issues that I never understood, such as no matter how many times I shot at one of the bosses, be it the Doc himself or someone else, damage isn’t done with every bullet you fire. Regardless, gunning down the waves of soldiers or Magmanites is so satisfying, especially as the game gets gradually harder. Once you die it’s back to the drawing board, but due to it being so enjoyable I had no issue going back in for one more run.