Mortal Kombat 1 trailer shows Omni-Man first look

NetherRealm Studios has revealed a teaser first look at DLC character Omni-Man gameplay for Mortal Kombat 1, showing the Invincible character in action against the likes of Liu Kang and, as expected, there’s some brutal stuff in there.

The video also shows a glimpse of Tremor, who is going to be a Kameo Fighter in Mortal Kombat 1, and can “assist during matches with a range of support moves and will be available as part of the Kombat Pack in November”. Omni-Man will be voiced by J.K. Simmons, and is inspired by “the Invincible animated series and comic book”, with the developer saying he “exhibits a formidable moveset and powerful abilities”

Check out the new teaser trailer, below:

The Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack includes a character skin for Johnny Cage with the voice and likeness of actor and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme (available now); three new playable Mortal Kombat characters – Quan Chi (winter 2023/2024), Ermac (spring 2024), Takeda Takahashi (summer 2024); three new playable guest fighters – Omni-Man (Nov. 2023), Peacemaker based on DC’s The Suicide Squad film & Peacemaker series on Max (winter 2023/2024), Homelander based on The Boys television series (spring 2024); one-week early access to all playable characters; and five new Kameo Fighters – Tremor (Nov. 2023), along with Ferra, Johnny Cage, Khameleon, and Mavado (release dates still to be announced).

It’s certainly going to be interesting to see Omni-Man potentially facing off against Homelander, as these are to utterly brutal fighters from some beloved universes, so it seems pretty smart of NetherRealm to add them. Quan Chi and Ermac are pretty big characters in the main story, though we won’t spoil how here, so it’s also good to see them get added as playable, as well.

2023 has been an incredible years for fighting games, as both Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 got tops marks in our reviews.

Mortal Kombat 1 is out now for PC and consoles.