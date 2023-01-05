Fall Guys Invincible themed cosmetics are now available

Skybound Entertainment has announced that Omni-Man and Atom Eve costumes from Invincible are now available in Fall Guys. The Invincible themed costumes for Fall Guys are only available for a short time, until January 10th, in fact, and are well-timed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Invincible.

Created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, Invincible #1 debuted to critical acclaim on January 22, 2003. Soon after, they were joined by artist and contributing creator Ryan Ottley. Throughout its fifteen-year run, Invincible not only continued for a historic 144-issues but also spawned multiple spin-off series. In 2021, the Invincible animated series arrived on Amazon Prime and quickly became one of the most popular new streaming series of the year, earning praise worldwide for its fresh storytelling. With a second season set on the horizon and new comic book projects to be announced, Invincible remains a cornerstone of the pop culture landscape that continues to grow in popularity every year.

“From the launch of the comic series twenty years ago to the current Amazon Prime hit series, Invincible has garnered millions of fans, and now we’re excited to watch this base grow even further with our inclusion in Fall Guys,” said Dan Murray, Managing Partner of Skybound Games. “Skybound will continue to bring this universe to life in a variety of fun and interactive ways in the coming year and this partnership will give audiences a true taste of their favorite characters, now in gaming. This is only the beginning for Invincible fans.”

As well as nameplates and nicknames, all inspired by the comics and TV show, the following will be available until January 10th:

Titular teen hero Invincible’s Costume is a delight in blue and yellow spandex

Omni-Man has a monochromatic Upper-Costume with a scowl that will clear a space during any challenge

An Omni-Man Pattern to give you that fresh superhero sui

A boldly bright Atom Eve Costume – stylish and powerful

Fall Guys is available now on all platforms, and is free to play.