The big day is here, and Fall Guys is now Free for All. Whether you’re playing on Switch, Xbox, PC or Playstation, you no longer need to spend a penny to take part in the most ridiculous game show in video games. If you’ve been playing since the start, there’s a lovely treat waiting for you in the form of the Legacy Pack. This includes a selection of lovely cosmetics, as well as access to the first Season Pass absolutely free.

Paul Croft, Vice-President and Co-Founder of Mediatonic said: “Everyone at Mediatonic is so excited to invite more players into the Blunderdome than ever before with Fall Guys going free and new platforms like Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and the Epic Games Store launching. We couldn’t have done this without the support of our incredible community and everything we’ve built together since 2020. The team has an amazing roadmap of new features and content lined up, and we can’t wait to share it with players new and old throughout this and future Fall Guys seasons.”

Simon Allaeys, Senior Director, Epic Online Services said: “We’re thrilled to see Mediatonic bringing crossplay and cross-progression to Fall Guys. The ability to connect with friends, wherever you play, is powerful and we couldn’t be more excited to see players stumbling, falling, and succeeding together with the help of Epic Online Services.”