Closer the Distance release date announced for PC and consoles

Skybound Games and developer Osmotic Games has announced the release date for story-driven Closer the Distance, and it’s coming in August. It’ll be released for PC via Steam, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 on August 2nd, 2024.

The publisher, Skybound Games (part of Skybound Entertainment) is behind the likes of The Walking Dead, Invincible, Impact Winter, and other titles, while the developer is behind Orwell.

Check out the new story trailer, below:

From the team behind the critically acclaimed game Orwell, Closer the Distance follows the tragic journey of Yesterby, a small, cozy village coping with the sudden passing of one of its townspeople. Explore themes of loss, grief, and healing as you play Angela, a young girl watching over her loved ones by using her ethereal abilities to help the community navigate the grieving process after a tragic accident. Use your supernatural powers to learn the stories of this small town, discover long-kept secrets, and help the living embrace the power of carrying on through an emotionally complex tale of love, grief, and hope. Key citizens of Yesterby are fully simulated with their own emotions, wishes, memories, and complex relationships that develop over time with or without influence from Angela. Embark on a remarkable journey in which you hold the key to helping your community discover that loss can be the catalyst of transformational growth toward a hopeful future.

There’s a demo of the game available now on Steam, and on the Steam page the team says: “Closer the Distance combines several key gameplay features for an immersive playthrough. The game’s compelling narrative is emotionally charged and highlights themes of empathy, community, friendship, grief, and closure. Choices-matter gameplay allows players to make decisions that affect the outcome of the story, making each playthrough unique. Closer the Distance offers something for everyone, and its emotional depth and engaging gameplay will leave players wanting more.”

Closer the Distance is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on August 2nd.