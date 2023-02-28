Guild Wars 2 ‘What Lies Beneath’ content available now

A brand new adventure set in Cantha is available now in Guild Wars 2, rejoining the Commander and their allies following the events of 2022’s End of Dragons. The new content, titled ‘What Lies Beneath,’ is free for all players who own the End of Dragons expansion, featuring new rewards, new story, and a new map called the Gyala Delve. The new map will also feature the map-wide event The Jade Crisis.

The official synopsis for the Guild Wars 2 ‘What Lies Beneath’ content reads, “What lurks beneath the surface of the Jade Sea? For a misguided team of Jade Brotherhood miners, the answer may be far more sinister than anticipated. Reports of strange behavior at the dig site draw in the Commander and their allies, who discover the effects of a mysterious illness that could threaten the hard-won stability of Cantha. Players will have to coordinate their efforts in a brand new map-spanning meta event to combat this new threat and ultimately discover the source of the sickness.

But unnerving insights are not the only thing players can hope to gain from Gyala Delve: New rewards, including a new Luxon weapon set, a holographic cape, and the Grinning Tahkayun Mask will offer players new and thematic ways to outfit their characters in Canthan style. These, along with several other achievements and weapon skins, can be earned through gameplay. But be warned, reward is rarely possibly without a bit of risk.”

A brand new trailer was also released to celebrate the Guild Wars 2 ‘What Lies Beneath’ content’s release, and you can watch it below: