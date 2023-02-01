Mr Sun’s Hatbox reveals PvP and co-op multiplayer modes

It’s got one of the best names for a game I’ve heard in a while, and today publisher Raw Fury and developer Kenny Sun have revealed that Mr Sun’s Hatbox will have both co-op multiplayer and PvP (player versus player) multiplayer modes at launch.

I hadn’t heard of Mr Sun’s Hatbox until today, but the trailer (seen below) is one of those that immediately makes you stand up and take notice if you like that kind of game. A retro, pixel-art aesthetic, combined with responsive-looking, fast gameplay, is always going to get the blood pumping.

When the dastardly Mr. Moon and his troublemakers steal poor Mr. Sun’s hatbox delivery, it’s up to you as an honourable courier to get that hat back! Establish and upgrade your HQ, build up a crew of reformed hat thieves, and go on dangerously ridiculous heists to get the job done. Whether you opt for careful stealth or charge into combat guns blazing, you’ll make use of a closetful of diverse headgear and weapons to return the stolen package to its rightful owner.

Here’s the key features for Mr Sun’s Hatbox, as sent over by the publisher:

Start small and build up a crew to take down the mischievous Mr. Moon and his cronies across a challenging variety of action-platformer missions.

Grow your base of operations to fuel even more daring feats. Build a brig to brainwash captives, a lab to experiment on your staff, and a black market to purchase illicit contraband.

Eliminate Mr. Moon’s minions, or capture them for your cause! Recruit a team of ex-crooks with an array of unique traits to use on future missions.

Collect over 50 hats with special properties, including Dynamite Headbands, Cardboard Boxes, Noise-Cancelling Earphones and Jet Packs! Choose the best hats to complement your play style.

Play each mission solo or with a friend in co-op, then duke it out in 1v1 and Last One Standing PvP modes via local multiplayer and Steam Remote Play Together.

Colourfully vibrant retro pixel art design from Mr. Kenny Sun, creator of visually stylish experiences like Circa Infinity and Yankai’s Peak.

Mr Sun’s Hatbox is coming to PC via Steam.