‘Blooming of Matricaria,’ second DLC for SAO Alicization Lycoris, out now for Switch

‘Blooming of Matricaria,’ the second piece of DLC for Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris, is now available for Nintendo Switch. In the new DLC, “Kirito and friends will have to take a stand once again against evil in the form of the Four Lords attacking Central Cathedral, spreading chaos on the Underworld.”

Blooming of Matricaria brings with it a new storyline which will take players through new maps, dungeons and divine beasts to challenge, as well as offering new weapons to assist their adventure.

SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris, the latest game based on one of the most popular Anime stories ever made, will immerse you into the perfectly represented virtual world “Underworld” set in the Alicization arc. Step into a world with the enhanced essence of JRPG visuals, and play as the protagonist Kirito. Dive head first into this exciting seamless battle with highly evolved action features.

We reviewed the base game back in 2020 for PlayStation and said, “It’s worth mentioning that Alicization Lycoris is a slow game. The first 10-hour chapter especially is full of long sections of exposition broken up with almost unacceptably long loading screens. It definitely gets better as you progress further, but the opening is definitely a slog. Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is an enjoyable RPG for fans of the series, but requires a lot of commitment from the player to learn its systems. The pacing is glacial at times, and the hiding of multiplayer baffling, but exploring the huge environments of Underworld and battling beasties is enjoyable if you can get past these issues.”

You can watch the trailer for the Blooming of Matricaria DLC below: