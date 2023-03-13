Homicidal All-Stars relaunching in May as Showgunners

The turn-based strategy game set on a dystopian reality TV show, Homicidal All-Stars is relaunching this May, and it’ll be called Showgunners, starting May 2nd on PC, via Steam and GOG.

Good Sheperd Entertainment and developer Artificer has confirmed this via the trailer (and info, below), while also announcing a demo that’s available right now.

Inspired by our favourite action movies of the 80’s, 90’s, and early 2000’s, This turn-based tactical game from Artificer and Good Shepherd Entertainment places you in a BRUTAL reality game show where the only thing greater than the stakes are the thrills! Explore and survive arenas filled with environmental hazards, traps, and puzzles before facing off against psychopath mercenaries in dynamic tactical battles. Win over fans to win fame points that can unlock game-changing sponsorships. Earn experience and level your characters’ skill trees in the way that best suits your playstyle. Playing for an audience? Use the Twitch-integrated streaming mode that lets your chat change up the game on the fly, either helping or hindering your progress.

“This game began as a love letter to the outrageous sci-fi action movies of the 1980s, and we wanted a new title that truly honors its reality show roots while highlighting its fast-paced strategy and gameplay,” said Kacper Szymczak, CEO/Creative Director at Artificer. “So, welcome to Showgunners! We love our new name, we’re incredibly proud of everything we’ve put into the game, and we hope you’re as excited for its upcoming launch as we are”.

Here’s the key features, from the developer:

Showgunners is coming to PC on May 2nd.